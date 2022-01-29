Ashab Irfan wins Sindh Satellite Squash Championship in style

KARACHI: Upcoming young talent Ashab Irfan outclassed unseeded Uzair Shaukat in the final to lift the men’s singles coveted trophy of the COMBAXX Sport-Sindh Satellite Squash Championship at the Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here on Saturday. In an excellent display of the game, he defeated his opponent in three straight sets 11-7, 11-2 and 11-6, rendering his opponent totally helpless in front of his classic game. The final that lasted for 22 minutes was almost a one-sided affair. It may be mentioned here that Ashab also won the Under-19 title, donning the double crown in this coveted event. In the women’s category, women’s top player Zaynab Khan outclassed Noorul Huda in straight sets to win the title in style. The women’ final score was 11-5, 11-4 and 11-3, showing the superb display of the game by Zaynab, who rendered her opponent helpless in front of her classy game. Squash legend Jahangir Khan, who was chief guest of the final ceremony, gave away the winners and runners-up trophies.













