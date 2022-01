Iqra Aziz wants people to accept reality after Javed Iqbal film ban

Iqra Aziz is not happy after husband Yasir Hussain’s much-awaited film, Javed Iqbal, gets banned by authorities. Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Iqra raised her voice in a social media outpour, urging the audience to accept the harsh reality of the serial killer and the lives he harmed.

Iqra went on to share how this film is very different from the mainstream rom-com movies in the Pakistani film industry.

“Why can’t we just accept the fact that this really happened in the 90’s. Kya sirf comedy film ya pyar bhara drama hi hai pakistan ki entertainment. Humari audience kehti hai humain kuch aur bhi dekhao lekin doston kese dikhayein?

“Mujhe lagta hai humary Pemra ny ted bundy ki tapes nahi suni,” added Iqra, referring to an American serial killer.

Earlier, Iqra Aziz shares her excitement after watching the premiere of Javed Iqbal with husband Yasir, dubbing him one of the best artists in Pakistan.