Daniyal Ahmed shares soulful video of Baloch man playing ‘Aaye ho meri zindagi may’

Good music can uplift your soul and cure all the blues, don’t you think? Well, we have just the perfect example of that for you.

In a video posted by a Pakistani musician, a benju player from Balochistan can be seen playing the song Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein. The video is winning hearts on the internet and it is just too good to miss out on.

The now-viral clip was posted on Instagram by Daniyal Ahmed. In the four-minute video, Ustad Noor Baksh can be seen playing an instrument called the Balochi Benju. He played the popular song from the 1996 film Raja Hindustani with a smile on his face throughout. The effortless way in which Ustad Noor Baksh played the instrument will simply soothe your soul.

“Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein by Ustad Noor Baksh on Balochi Benju. Thank you all for the love and support pouring in from all over the world. It is just as overwhelming and joyful as the journey of Finding Noor was,” Daniyal Ahmed captioned his post.

“So many of you have written asking about when the material will be released and where. As you may have noticed on the stories, there is much more to Nooruk’s story than the joy of his music. I never imagined what this would turn in to, but at this point, I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to ensure that the warmth that his music brings us, also brings him sustainable financial support,” he added.

After being shared online, the video garnered more than 2 lakh views. Netizens couldn’t stop listening to the player’s magic and flooded the comments section with appreciation for the player. Even singer Ankur Tewari loved the clip.

Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein is a song from the 1996 film Raja Hindustani starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The vocals are given by Udit Narayan and the music is by Nadeem and Shravan. The lyrics are penned by Sameer.