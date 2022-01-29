Kareena and Saif Ali Khan twin in black as they enjoy an evening with friends

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for striking a perfect balance between personal and professional life.

While the actress is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, she is currently seen enjoying her time with her loved ones. From spending the weekend with family to having lunch dates with BFFs, Kareena does make sure to keep her fans intrigued with her happy moments with her loved ones. Interestingly, Kareena is once again making headlines as she gave a glimpse of her perfect evening with Saif Ali Khan and friends.

To note, Kareena had re-shared a pic on her Instagram story wherein she was seen posing with Saif, Karisma Kapoor and friends. Interestingly, Bebo was seen twinning in black with Saif and the two made a beautiful couple together. While Kareena opted for an all black outfit, Saif looked regal in his black kurta paired with white pyjama. On the other hand, Karisma also made a statement in her white shirt and black sweater. To note, the dinner night was hosted by the Pataudi couple and Kareena had captioned the image with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya in a key role and is slated to release on April 14 this year.