Hamza Malik is not happy with Atif Aslam for crediting his wife as his stylist

Atif Aslam wins the hearts of netizens with his Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 anthem, “Agay Dekh”.

It also features Aima Baig. Aside from the song, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer steals the show with his distinct style, which he attributes to his wife, Sara Bharwana. But the designer, Hamza Malik, is not happy with the singer for referring to his wife as his ‘stylist” for the PSL 7 anthem.

Earlier, he took to Instagram and shared his captivating pictures with a caption that read, “I knew my wife’s sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara.”