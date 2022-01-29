‘Naina Ki Sharafat’ trailer under public criticism

Saba Qamar is all set to get back on screens. Not just on television, Saba Qamar will be seen with Ahmad Hasan in Urduflix webseries Naina Ki Sharafat.

Saba Qamar will be seen in a bold and outspoken avatar in the series and it looks like a mixture if thrill and comedy.

Saba Qamar and Ahmad Hasan are starring in the series alongside Saleem Mairaj who will be seen in multiple avatars.

People are criticising the content of the series for being too bold and not appropriate for the audiences. Though content of webseries is generally bolder than television content, the criticism is already on.