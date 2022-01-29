Sussanne and Arslan Goni get clicked together walking hand-in-hand post dinner date

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan and actor Arslan Goni might not have confirmed their relationship officially yet, but their frequent outings and social media PDAs have love written all over.

Most recently, the couple was spotted together hand in hand walking out of a restaurant post their dinner date. Last month on Arslan’s birthday, Sussanne had posted a photo with Arslan. “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you.

You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless,” she wrote. Showering love on her post, Arslan had commented, “Love You”, and added another comment, “Thank you so much … You are just amazing.”