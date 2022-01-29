Nora Fatehi enjoys pool time in UAE

Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan-following on Instagram with over 37 million followers and she always keeps giving them sneak peeks into her life through some way or the other.

Wherever she goes, the diva has something interesting to post for the fans. Currently, the actress is in Dubai and has been sharing several pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. In a few videos that she shared, Nora was seen capturing the iconic Burj Khalifa light show and also posed in front of the ‘I love Dubai’ sign. She was also seen enjoying her pool time sporting a stunning strapless bikini top with a leopard print.

In one of the videos, Nora went on to share that she dropped her friend’s phone in the water and then switched the camera towards her friend to show her reaction.

Nora’s friend then said that her phone is not waterproof but water-resistant and the actress said that the phone is still working.