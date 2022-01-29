SBP bill and beyond

From the opposition’s point of view the passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (Amendment) Bill from the Senate is another one of those embarrassments for which it has only itself to blame. For all the noise to be followed by such a poor show, despite its majority in the Upper House, and then submitting a dissenting note with the Senate secretary, just shows that despite all the momentum it still hasn’t got its act together. Yet it’s not run out of good luck charms just yet. The government might have taken the day, and the Bill was indeed crucial for the IMF program to proceed, but more independence will only put the spotlight more strongly on the state bank in an environment where it is finding it increasingly difficult to deliver.

The most urgent task is to decide between prioritizing inflation or growth as its main focus. Revised figures indicating increased growth are welcome, of course, but they also complicate monetary policy calculations that SBP must make going forward. It’s sticking to its word, so far, about not nudging the interest rate further up. But higher growth will also push up prices for reasons not associated with international commodity prices or local mafias. And then the balancing will become a lot more difficult; especially since it’s likely to happen when the finance ministry will begin its last expansionary push before the next election.

Now everything is in place for the IMF to greenlight resumption of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on February 2. That in itself will give a few important indicators a welcome boost. It will also enable the government to borrow more at better rates, which the opposition will no doubt attack for adding to the overall stock of debt. Therefore all that the passage of the SBP (Amendment) Bill has done, in addition to giving the opposition a red nose, is enable an environment where economic and also political debate will shift to a new direction. *