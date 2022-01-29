The China visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China is coming at a crucial time for both countries. Islamabad has been delaying much needed diplomatic repair work, which has now started slowing CPEC down. And China has taken a huge step, along with Russia, and raised the stakes in its standoff with the US. Now the more countries defy the America-led boycott of China’s winter games, like Pakistan, the happier Beijing will become. The PM is also expected to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has triggered rumours about whether Islamabad, with its own grievances with Washington, might be inclined to lean towards this blossoming alliance as well.

The PM’s definitely been saying things to encourage such suggestions, like lashing out at the Americans for their “double standards” in highlighting China’s alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang while ignoring India’s clear crimes against humanity in Kashmir. He’s also due to meet a number of senior Chinese leaders so the next few days will make things much clearer. It’s very important to sort out all issues with Beijing because if CPEC is compromised in any way then both countries will suffer. It is, after all, just one part of the bigger Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), but a very essential one.

One of the biggest hurdles in the way comes from the security situation. That explains why the PM was given an extensive briefing by the military high command. Clearly it is going to have to do something very quickly about the rising number of terrorist attacks once again. And this is something that will shake things all the way to the Afghan policy because the Taliban are neither cracking down on TTP nor fulfilling their promise of keeping them in check. How the government has planned to deal with this issue must not only crush the enemy and make Pakistan safe again, it must also impress the Chinese enough to feel safe about their people working on our dams. *