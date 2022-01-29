Millennials secure highest number of distinctions in Pearson Edexcel Examinations

The Millennium Education group (TME) has bagged the highest number of distinctions in Edexcel iPrimary result, says a press release on Saturday. The Millennium Education, Pakistan through its diverse and international curriculum builds the foundations for wellbeing and equips learners with the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and strategies to understand, excel and achieve more.

Edexcel iPrimary is a UK based qualification taught in The Millennium Education Schools and Future World Schools. Pearson is the world’s leading learning company and the UK’s largest awarding body. Pearson Edexcel iPrimary is a complete, six-year programme taught in The Millennium Primary Years Programme. Millennium Primary Programme forms a part of International Education for students between 6 to 10 years of age, offering routes that candidates can follow from the post-kindergarten stage through to university entrance. A continued assessment system is followed in the Millennium Schools from Grades 1 to 3. Grade 4 and 5 introduces a proper, centralized examination system.

Students of The Millennium Education and Future World School secured the maximum distinctions across the country. TME bright shining Millennials with outstanding achievements and straight P3s (the highest grade) in Science, Mathematics and English are Azaan Ali Raza Raja from Future World School Gulberg Greens Islamabad, Muhammad Mufarrij Hammad from TME One World Campus E-11/4 Islamabad, Salaar Quraish Khan from Khyber Campus Peshawar, Muhammad Sufiyan Khan from Hayatabad Campus Peshawar and Omer Bin Rehan from Future World School Bahria Town Karachi. Other brilliant learners who secured 2 P3s are Fahad Salar from Future World School Gulberg Greens Islamabad, Jannat Mushtaq from Future World School Wahid Campus F-10/2, Islamabad, Ali Ahmad from Hill View Campus Mirpur, Masuma Fatima Ali from Hill View Campus Mirpur, Emaan Akhtar and Haniya Sikandar from Wembley Campus Sargodha and Zainab Rizvi from Future World School Bahria Town, Karachi.

The Covid Pandemic over the last two years had hindered education throughout the world but the determination and commitment of the students, school and teachers continued. The teachers and staff of Millennium Education and Future World School continued to prepare the learners. Though much of the academic year teaching and learning was carried online, however the schools continued to support the learners in every way through regular reinforcement.

The Millennium Education appreciates the efforts and hard work that all learners and teachers have put and congratulates all the high achievers and their parents and wishes them good luck for their continued success.