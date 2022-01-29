Secretary Health visits THQ hospital

MUZAFFARGARH: Secretary Health for South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu here Saturday.

He inquired about facilities provided by the hospital to patients. He moved to hospital’s store to review procedure of medicines’ supply, inspected cleanliness, and present the register to check the punctuality of the staff.

Dr. Niaz Ahmed, MS of the hospital briefed him about working of the hospital, medical equipment in use with the performance of incumbent staff.

Meanwhile, CEO HealthDr Muhammad Fayyaz said that the government was using all possible means to protect people from the corona.

While presiding over a meeting to launch of the third campaign against corona, he said 500,000 people would be given the first dose of vaccine and 227,800 people the second dose in the upcoming drive.

As many as 1160 mobile and 123 fixed teams were constituted to achieve the target, he said.