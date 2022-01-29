Online kite seller held

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested kite seller involved in selling kites online, social media through advertisements on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the kite seller was identified as Zameer Khan.

Morgah police have registered a case after recovering 100 kites and 02 strings from his possession.

SP Pothohar directs police officers to expedite operations against kite-flyers and kite-sellers. He said Kite flying is a deadly sport and crime, citizens especially parents should discourage this increasing trend, he added.