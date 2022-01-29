Schoolteacher shot at injured by unknown motorcyclists; dies in LGH

KASUR: A woman schoolteacher who was shot at and injured by unidentified persons three days ago in Chunian, died at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Asif accompanied by his wife Nabeela Bibi (30) a schoolteacher at Special Eduction School Chunian, was shopping vegetables near Travel Service Adda when some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at the couple.

As a result of which, Nabeela sustained serious bullet injuries and she was rushed to THQ hospital Chunian from where she was referred to Lahore General hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police were looking into the matter.