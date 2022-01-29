President Xi, other world leaders to attend Beijing 2022 Olympic opening ceremony

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, hold a welcoming banquet for foreign heads of state, heads of government, members of royal families and heads of international organizations attending the opening ceremony, and have relevant bilateral activities from February 4 to 6, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced.

International dignitaries attending the opening ceremony and relevant activities include Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, President Halimah Yacob of Singapore, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President Alberto Ferndez of Argentina, President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza of Ecuador, Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene of Mongolia, Chairman of the Council of Ministers Zoran Tegeltija of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea, National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seug of the Republic of Korea, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Javad oglu Ahmadov of Azerbaijan, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand, President Thomas Bach of the International Olympic Committee, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres of the United Nations, President Abdulla Shahid of the United Nations General Assembly, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization, Director General Daren Tang of the World Intelligence Property Organization, President Marcos Troyjo of the New Development Bank and Secretary-General Zhang Ming of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, among others, according to a news release on the website of the ministry.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.