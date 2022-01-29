PSX maintains 45,000 level in rollover week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained flat in a volatile session on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 5.13 points (-0.01 percent) to close at 45,077.91 points.

The market opened on a negative note but switched towards the green territory within the first 10 minutes of the session. Later, the market maintained its positive trend except for the last five minutes of trading when excessive selling brought the index into the negative territory again, closing the session on a slight negative note.

The passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 from the Senate during the day boosted the investors’ confidence as it is one of the key conditions for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for the $6 billion extended fund facility (EFF). The IMF will discuss Pakistan’s case on February 2 and the programme revival seems imminent.

According to experts, rising oil prices kept the market under pressure. They added that it was a rollover week and overall performance of the market was not as bad as witnessed in previous rollover weeks.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 269.8 points, showing an intraday high of 45,312.05 points and a low of 45,042.25 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 41.81 points (+0.14 percent) to close at 30,802.68 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index shed 30.05 points (-0.14 percent) to close at 22,224.45 points.

A total of 343 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 207 closed up, shares of 116 closed down while shares of 20 companies remained unchanged. Out of 92 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 50 closed up, 38 closed down and four remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes increased by 85.32 million to 258.91 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index decreased by 0.52 million to 89.32 million shares. The number of total trades increased by 13,582 to 95,443, while the value traded value increased by Rs1.56 billion to Rs8.13 billion.

Among scrips, HUMNL topped the volumes with 37.88 million shares, followed by WTL (31.46 million) and GGL (16.53 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included HUMNL, WTL, GGL, TRG and EFERT, which formed over 41 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, NESTLE remained the top gainer and witnessed an increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs5,600 whereas the runner-up was SAPT, the share price of which climbed up by Rs65.07 to Rs1,083. UPFL remained the top loser in terms of rupee and witnessed a decrease of Rs280 per share, closing at Rs21,995, followed by COLG, the share price of which declined by Rs114.99 to close at Rs2,285.01 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards south were oil and gas exploration companies, oil and gas marketing companies, cement, chemicals and automobile assembler.

The sectors taking the index towards north were technology and communication, cable and electrical goods, engineering and food and personal care products.