USA, Canada win to lead CONCACAF World Cup race

LOS ANGELES: Canada and the United States stayed on course for World Cup qualification with crucial wins on Thursday as Mexico reignited their campaign with victory over Jamaica. Canada, looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, scored a disciplined 2-0 away victory over Honduras in San Pedro Sula to stay on top of the CONCACAF standings with 19 points from nine games. A Denil Maldonado own goal after 10 minutes followed by a sublime lobbed finish by Jonathan David in the 73rd minute secured all three points for Canada, who host the USA in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday.

The USA ––– desperate to qualify for this year’s finals in Qatar after their shock failure to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia ––– boosted their chances of qualification with a 1-0 win over El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio. England-born defender Antonee Robinson scored the game’s only goal to leave the USA one point behind Canada in the eight-team final round of qualifiers for Central America, North America and the Caribbean Fulham fullback Robinson rifled home a low finish on 52 minutes at a frigid Lower Field in Columbus, Ohio to secure the three points. But it was a largely unconvincing victory for US coach Gregg Berhalter’s side, who laboured to break down a dogged El Salvador team who remain near the foot of the eight-team qualification table.

In other games on Thursday, Mexico snapped their two-game losing streak with a battling 2-1 win over Jamaica in Kingston. Mexico are one point behind the US with 17 points from nine games. Costa Rica edged Panama 1-0 on a goal from Bryan Ruiz, the defeat leaving Panama three points behind Mexico in the standings and Costa Rica a further two points back. The top three teams qualify automatically for the finals in Qatar, with the fourth place team advancing to a playoff.