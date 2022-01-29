Faiz Festival and LLF would take place in March

An important meeting was held between Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi held at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

During the meeting, various important decisions were taken. It was also discussed that the international programs would be taking place in Alhamra the spring and the month of March in Alhamra would bring the lots of spring festival

On the occasion, Chairperson Board of Governors Moneeza Hashmi said that March in Alhamra would bring the Bahaar of different festivals. She further said that the Faiz Festival would be held in the first week of March, and complete preparations were being made to keep in view the traditions.

The Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra would present new programs for the people on the arrival of spring and the colourful and rich culture of Punjab would be fully presented to the world in between. An international conference on Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Lahore Literary Festival is also being scheduled in March, he added.

In addition, a new schedule for Alhamra’s 24th Theater Festival has been released. The festival will take place from January 31st to February 6th. During the seven-days-long festival, the drama “Junoon,” “Dastan Hazrat Insan,” “Hor Da Hor,” “Mada Ishq We Tou,” “Sawanri,” “Lapar” “Mara Hua Kutta” “Deewana Bakaar Khawesh Hushiyar, by Aks Theater, Ghayyur Theater, and Arif Amin Dramatic, Salamat Productions, Creators Productions, Ajoka Theater, and Azad Theater respectively presented.