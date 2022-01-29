A compilation of the best Urdu afsanas

INTIKHAB: IBN E SAEED

Compiled by Asif Farrukhi

This book is a selection of Ibn e Saeed’s works covering the entire span of his creative output. With the recent posthumous publication of two undiscovered writings Mehwar and Roshniyoun ka Shehar, Ibn e Saeed has emerged as a writer to be reckoned with in the realm of Urdu literature. Ibn e Saeed was a well-known journalist and writer who published more than 40 short stories through a long career but for some strange reason, did not put together any collection of his work.

INTIKHAB: MASOOD ASHAR

Compiled by Asif Farrukhi

This book is representative definitive selection of Masood Ashar’s writings. Two of Ashar’s collections are out of print and are difficult to obtain. This selection draws upon his stories representing various aspects of his work and makes these available in a more accessible form for the larger reading public they deserve.

INTIKHAB: KHALIDA HUSSAIN

Compiled by Asif Farrukhi

This book marks a selection of Khalida Hussain’s work covering the entire span of her creative output. Her earlier collections have not been reprinted and are currently hard to find. This book will make the full range of her work accessible to readers.

INTIKHAB: MUHAMMAD HASAN ASKARI

Compiled by Asif Farrukhi

This book provides a popular selection of short stories by Hasan Askari who was a versatile writer and a major figure in twentieth century Urdu letters. He established his reputation as a short story writer during the formation of Progressive Writers Movement when Saadat Hasan Manto and other major writers were becoming better known. His stories attracted a great deal of attention due to his choice of subjects and themes, Chekhovian attention to detail, and a naturalistic flavour.

INTIKHAB: NAIYER MASOOD

Compiled by Asif Farrukhi

This book provides a representative selection from the short stories of one of the leading Urdu short story writers, Naiyer Masood, who is a flag bearer of post-modernist tradition in Urdu. Masood is known for his masterful portrayal of the Lucknow of yore. His short stories reflect the decline of Lucknow, once the epitome of culture and civility in India, but in no way lament the loss of an era. Rather they deal with ordinary human beings and the celebration of their courage in the face of adversities. In his stories, Masood demolishes the perception that Lucknow’s society was decadent.