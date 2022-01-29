Asim Jofa showcases inclusivity in northern Pakistan with ‘Shehr-e-Yaar’

Top fashion designer Asim Jofa is all set to launch his second campaign of the year titled ‘Shehr-e-Yaar’. The collection primarily features luxury lawn ensembles and is specifically created as an ode to the scenic beauty of northern Pakistan. As one of Pakistan’s most superb designers who is known for continuously being engaged in several socially responsible projects, the designer has hand-picked the destinations in celebration of not just the glorious landscapes alone but also the necessity of clothing being inclusive for people from all parts of the country. The campaign also features renowned names such as Kinza Hashmi and Shahzad Noor who have collaborated for the first time ever for Asim Jofa’s assemblage of distinguished designs.

The teaser for the collection ‘Shehr-e-Yaar’ has already been released and showcases some of the most breath-taking locations in the subcontinent. With mesmerizing views, there are equally captivating silhouettes to follow. The post was put up on Jofa’s Instagram page with the caption, “This summer let’s venture into Shehr-e-Yaar…. Asim Jofa’s Luxury Lawn Collection. It is a memorable experience & a journey of creation spanning over months, each design tells a tale of endless love and hard work which has been poured into its creation. It is shot in the breath-taking landscapes of Skardu weaving an enchanting tale with its expanse of scenic beauty providing a perfect canvas for this stunning collection. So brace yourself this season to fall deeply in love with Asim Jofa’s Shehr-e-Yaar.”

Asim Jofa is all set to break barriers once again by highlighting Pakistan’s finest locations through his innovative designs which stay true to the heart of this nation’s traditions. With 23 designs in total, the game-changing fashion campaign of 2022 by Asim Jofa is said to blow away audiences with its line-up of locations as well as its meticulously crafted clothing. With intricately crafted designs for men and women, the collection will showcase another array of some of the designer’s finest work. Asim Jofa’s ‘Shehr-e-Yaar’ luxury lawn collection is already making waves across the board. The design maestro has several other projects in the pipeline. More on that will be disclosed at a later date.