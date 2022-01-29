Daily Times

Atif Aslam dubbed ‘true gentleman’ after photo with Aima

Staff Report

Atif Aslam has managed to win the hearts of fans not only by his live performance Thursday night for PSL 7 opening ceremony, but also with a viral photo featuring Aima Baig. In a picture clicked at the stadium later after their singing gig, Atif Aslam clad in a black hoodie and t-shirt was spotted wrapping his arm around Aima Baig for the camera. His hand, however, did not touch the Kalabaaz Dil singer out of respect- a gesture that is widely being appreciated by his fans around the world.”Atif aslam being Atif Aslam. A pure gentleman. “No one…Girls : Seedhi nazar atif Aslam KY hath pr gae,” added another user. A fan added: “Atif aslam is such a gentleman that’s why he is everyone favt” “Aima Baig with #AtifAslam Atif Aslam is a true gentleman, he knows how to respect a girl,” praised a social media page.

