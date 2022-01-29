24 years after his demise, construction of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s mausoleum completed

Twenty-four years after his demise, the construction of the mausoleum of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has been completed. The mausoleum was built by the maestro’s nephew and world-renowned musician, Rahat Ali Khan. The mausoleum of the famous qawwal, located at Jhang Road Cemetery, also serves as the final resting place for Nusrat’s other family members including his wife and parents as well as Rahat’s father Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan.

When Nusrat passed away in August of 1997, he was buried near the last resting place of his parents as per his will. When the construction of the mausoleum was completed, Rahat travelled to Faisalabad to personally oversee the progress.

While speaking to The Independent Urdu, the Teri Ore singer said that he had built this mausoleum on his own and no one had provided any financial aid for it. “By the grace of Allah, we have brought it to completion,” Rahat told the reporters. He said that he was grateful to Tahir Rafique Gohar, a disciple of Nusrat, for working day and night to make this mausoleum possible.

Talking about the role of the government in the construction of the memorial or mausoleum of the renowned musician, Rahat revealed there was some momentum regarding the issue in Asif Ali Zardari’s tenure. However, after Zardari’s govt, no succeeding governments paid any heed to the completion of the mausoleum.

“Alhamdulillah, we don’t even need it,” Rahat shared. “An artist of Nusrat’s caliber doesn’t need anyone’s help. He was and is a spiritual figure. Prayers from his mausoleum are accepted and will continue to be. If someone sincerely wishes something, that is also accepted. There are people who donate in his name and we have spent on building this mausoleum.”

Rahat went on to comment on how he has suggested previous and current governments set up a music academy in Nusrat’s name where children can be imparted training in music. He also demanded from the government to give museum status to the birthplace of the late qawwal.

“Last year I made the same request that Khan Sahib’s ancestral home where he was born to be given the status of a museum,” he shared. Rahat also added that relics of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and other elders of his family could be displayed in this museum so that his admirers from home and abroad could visit this place.