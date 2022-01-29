Looking for magic: Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar wrote that she is searching for magic in her latest Instagram picture which is viral on social media platforms. The Cheekh star posted a picture of her with a parrot resting on her right shoulder.

“Look for the magic in every moment” the picture’s caption read.

The viral picture got thousands of likes from Instagram users. They came up with heartwarming replies in the comment sections. “Fabulous Saba Qamar my favourite celebrity?,” a user wrote whereas another user stated that a woman is beautiful when her passions define her more than her looks.

A third user asked her whether it was her pet. The actor is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She has five million followers on Instagram. She shares clicks of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS for her fans.

Previously, she took social media by storm with her pictures in a blue outfit.

She has solidified her name in the showbiz industry. She has received praise for playing versatile roles in superhit projects such as Main Chand Si, Thakan, Kaash Aisa Ho and Besharam.

Saba Qamar has worked in films as well such as Lahore Se Aagey. She made her Bollywood debut in Hindi Medium.

Her work in the Indian film earned her a Filmfare Award nomination.

The celebrity, speaking about her acting career, said she picks her projects wisely and doesn’t fall for monotonous characters or characters with no substance.

The Thakan star added she doesn’t play those characters that she cannot connect with.