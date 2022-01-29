Faisal Javed Khan appreciates Ahmed Ali Akbar’s performance in ‘Parizaad’

The famous Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali has been known for the different characters that the actor played.

The actor has a series of achievements with his work in theatre, television and films. Ahmed Ali’s Laal Kabootar was Pakistan’s official entry to the Oscars.

The celebrity has been winning hearts with his exceptional work in the ongoing drama ‘Parizaad’. With the last episode of Parizaad to be airing soon, people are going crazy over the amazing acting skills by Ahmed Ali. The way Ahmed has jumped into the character is quite admirable.

The actor has done great justice to the role in every possible manner. One could think of no other person better for the character. People have been showering so much love and appreciation for the actor’s performance that Ahmed Ali Akbar has been trending on twitter. Among all the praises for the actor from celebrities and fans, the politician Faisal Javed Khan has also joined in.

The politician appreciated Ahmed Ali’s performance expressing that all the fame for the character of Parizaad is a huge acknowledgement of the actor’s outstanding performance.

“A character getting more fame than the actor behind it, is a huge acknowledgement of an actor’s outstanding performance. Such is the case with Ahmad Ali Akbar as Parizaad. His dynamite talent, acting perfectionism and transformative ability has earned him a merited acclaim. Well done,” tweeted Faisal Javed Khan.