Iulia touches on cons of being in Salman Khan’s ‘shadow’

Romanian model-singer Iulia Vantur discussed some of the cons which come with the advantage of being in Salman Khan’s association, during her recent outing.

Iulia Vantur who often makes headlines for her relationship and appearances with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sat down for a candid conversation with an Indian media outlet, discussing her latest released song with famed singer Guru Randhawa.

A week after the release of her duet ‘Main Chala’ with Guru Randhawa, featuring the star himself and newcomer Pragya Jaiswal, Iulia was seated for an interview to talk more about the number.

Talking about the experience of working with ‘Naach meri rani’ singer, Vantur stated, “Who isn’t a Guru Randhawa fan? He is a great artist. I love his music and we were talking about working together for the last few years but somehow, this was the right moment for us to work together”.

Putting forward the audience’s anticipation, the host asked her about not sharing the frame with Khan, “He is such a great person first of all and a great actor and experienced in the field. When you are around him, you learn so much”, the 41-year-old celebrity responded.

“I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that”, she mentioned further.

Reflecting on her relationship with ‘Antim’ star and his influence on Vantur’s career, she expressed, “You have to put in the extra effort. Of course, it comes with advantages and disadvantages”.

“His input, his experience helps a lot, but in the end, you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person”, the singer concluded.