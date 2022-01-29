Neelam Muneer’s latest video goes viral

Actor Neelam Muneer shared a heart-warming video of her with her three brothers on Instagram and it is viral. The video, shared on an Instagram account, shows them separately and together as well. It got thousands of likes from the application’s users. “With my brothers,” the text on the caption read. Neelam Muneer has 5.7 million followers on Instagram which makes her one of the most followed Pakistan celebrities on social media. The actor posts pictures and videos of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS. Earlier, Neelam Muneer won the Internet with pictures of her dressed in pink kurta shalwar. Moreover, she shared images of her wearing red. The actor has proved herself as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in the entertainment industry thanks to her performance in stellar serials and films. Neelam Muneer received positive reviews for her work in projects namely Abhi Abhi, Diya Jalay, Saraab, Maang, Rang Laaga, Anabiya, Dil Mom Ka Diya and Bikhray Moti. Her hit telefilms include Maqbool Qabool Hai, Tu Hai Meri Neelam, Van Waley Mehboob Bhai and Shabbar Ka Tabbar.













