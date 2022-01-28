Four dead, 10 injured in Sui blast

At least four people were killed and 10 others injured in a blast in Mat area of Sui in Dera Bugti district on Friday.

According to officials at the Levies Control Room, the victims were passing by when their vehicle drove over a landmine. Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident. In a statement, he identified the deceased as members of the local Aman Force and expressed grief over their martyrdom.

The chief minister offered his condolences to the families of the victims. He said the martyrs had sacrificed their lives to establish peace and to protect the people’s lives and properties.

He said the enemies had once again carried out a cowardly act of terrorism to ruin peace in the “No effort will be spared to bring the terrorists to justice,” Bizenjo said.

“The sacrifices and efforts made for peace will not go in vain. The entire nation stands united with the country’s security forces in eliminating terrorists,” he said. Meanwhile, BalochistanAwami Party (BAP) leader SarfrazBugti claimed that “Baloch Republican Army terrorists” were behind the attack. He questioned how long the state would continue to tolerate such attacks on innocent people.

He said his cousin was among the victims, adding that the deceased was a father of four kids. “Provincial and federal government have failed to protect the innocent people. This kind of situation will push people to take measures on their own. The writ of the government needs to be implemented in Balochistan,” he added.