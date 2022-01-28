COAS stresses unity to foil designs of hostile forces

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Lahore Garrison on Friday. He was briefed on various operational and training matters of the formation at Corps HQ.

Later, COAS interacted with Vice Chancellors, faculty and students of LUMS, FCU, UET, LSE, PU and GCU. He appreciated the critical role being played by these premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens of Pakistan.

The COAS said that there is dire need of human resource development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure/ industry and environment. He also emphasised that spread of misinformation by vested interests is not only creating misperceptions but also threatening cohesion in the society. He stressed on the need to stay united in order to thwart designs of hostile forces.

Pakistani youth is extremely talented and enterprising, given the right opportunities and enabling environment they will lead the country to progress and prosperity, COAS remarked. Faculty members and students asked very candid questions during the exhaustive session and hailed the interaction as very positive and illuminating. Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, was also present during the session.