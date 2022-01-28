Pakistan issues visa allowing Indian man to meet family separated 74 years ago

Pakistan High Commission in India Friday issued a visa to an Indian citizen allowing him to meet his family members in Pakistan who had been separated 74 years ago due to the partition. “Today, Pakistan High Commission issues visa to Sika Khan to visit his brother, Muhammed Siddique and other family members in Pakistan,” Pakistan High Commission announced on Twitter. The two brothers, separated in 1947, were recently reunited after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other. Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Corridor in 2019 on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak – an initiative lauded by the Sikh community in India as well as across the world. Sika Khan also met with Chargé d’Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan and interacted with Mission’s officers. He appreciated his interaction and thanked the embassy staffers for the cooperation extended to him.













