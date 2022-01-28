India denies visas to 170 Pakistani pilgrims

The Indian government on Friday denied visas to 170 Pakistani tourists who completed their preparations for a tour to the neighbouring country starting from January 29 (today). According to Faith Tourism Coordinator MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar, the Indian government denied the visas on the pretext of Covid-19 restrictions. He said that 170 tourists had registered for the tour and the group wanted to visit Ajmer Sharif, New Delhi, Mith, Jaipur and other areas of India. The visit was supposed to conclude on February 1 but it has been deferred after the Indian government’s refusal. Pakistan and Indian pilgrims visit each other’s countries as per the existing 1974 agreement. Pakistan had issued visas to Indian tourists earlier. Reports said that India will not recognise the efforts of any individual for faith tourism between the two countries, adding that both nations would have to negotiate to resolve the issue.













