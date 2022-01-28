Police officers asked to adopt citizen centric policing

A 21 members delegation of under training Police officers doing ‘Post Promotion Supervisory Course’ from Police Training College Chung, visited Capital City Police Headquarters today. Recently promoted police officers called on the CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior officers. SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan, DSP Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar and other senior police officers of Lahore District Police Headquarters were present on this occasion. CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed the delegation members to adopt the qualities of effective citizens centric policing modules including police supervision and management system as well as character building.

He stressed upon the need to develop criteria of best team building, public safety and police leadership for a successful professional career. Commander Lahore Police further directed to focus on Coordinated Police System based on latest IT based technology, smart community policing, digitalized monitoring and excellent professional skills. Service to humanity with honesty and dedication, open door policy, redress of public grievances and welfare of subordinate staff were the only keys to improve public opinion and prestige of uniform and department, he added. CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said the purpose of Police Training and Refresher Courses was to develop the necessary attitudes, skills and knowledge as well as capacity building to enable police officers of all ranks to undertake their roles and responsibilities as expected under police rules and international standards of law enforcement.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed the trainee police officers to achieve moral authority for permanent success in their future professional career by following the values of good discipline, conduct and skillful professionalism. Police officers should use the authority and power bestowed by Allah according to the law, only to serve human beings by protection of their life and property and curb criminals,he concluded. CCPO Lahore also presented the delegation with the souvenir from Lahore police.

Earliar SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan and DSP Rehan Jamal and Shahid Saleem briefed the under training officers in detail regarding the various functions of Lahore Police including its human resource. The delegation comprised fifteen SsP and DSsP. SsP Naeem Aziz, Farooq Ahmad Anwar, Faisal Saleem, khalid Rashid, Hakim Ali Khan, Tariq Aziz, Ghulam Hussain Chohan, Muhammad Khan, Nasir Ali Khan, Muhammad Asghar Aulakh, Muhammad Shoaib Aqeel, Farooq Ahmad, Tahir Maqsood.