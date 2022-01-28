Passage of SBP Amendment Bill in Senate victory of govt: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that passage of State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill was a victory of the government. In a tweet, he said the opposition, had dreamed of no-confidence against the government, but its defeat on this bill was a no confidence against itself. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in Kech Balochistan. In a news statement, he said the security forces were committed to eradicating different forms of terrorism from all parts of the country. He prayed to the Almighty to rest the martyred in the highest ranks of Jannah. The minister said the blood of our martyrs will not go in vain. Those who were involved in cowardly acts of terrorism would not be allowed to hide anywhere in the country, he added.













