Tajikistan seeks ceasefire with Kyrgyzstan

Department of Information and Communications of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic has said that at the initiative of the Tajik side, a telephonic conversation took place between the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security – Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General UlarbekSharsheev and Commander of the Forces of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel General RajabaliRahmonali. The Tajik side has asked for a ceasefire. However, Tajik servicemen continue to periodically fire at the positions of internal troops, shootings continue in the areas of Eki-Tash, Kum-Bazar, Chir-Dobo.A meeting of the governors of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan is expected.













