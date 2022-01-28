Tajik side asks for a ceasefire over telephonic conversation

The Department of Information and Communications of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that at the initiative of the Tajik side, at 21:45, a telephone conversation took place between the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security – Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Ularbek Sharsheev and Commander of the Forces of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel-General Rajabali Rahmonali.

The Tajik side has asked for a ceasefire. However, as of 10:30 p.m., Tajik servicemen continue to periodically fire at the positions of internal troops, shootings continue in the areas of Eki-Tash, Kum-Bazar, Chir-Dobo.

A meeting of the governors of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan is expected.