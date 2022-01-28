Punjab Talent Hunt competitions starts from Feb 2 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The two-day district-level competitions under the Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 Programme will be started from February 02 at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Faisalabad.

The competition of prose, painting, singing, and poetry will be held on Feb 2 while contests of folk dance and play will be held on February 3. According to official sources, all contests will begin at 10 a.m. The position holders will be awarded with cash prizes while the first position holder will be eligible for contesting at divisional level competitions.