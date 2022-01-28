Punjab reports 30 new Omicron cases in a day

LAHORE: On Friday, according to the provincial health department 30 more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

However, the department said that 23 of the new cases were reported in Lahore alone. The tally of Omicron cases in the province has reached 1,185 including 1,105 in Lahore.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 20.3 percent, the health department said.

Moreover, Jhelum reported seven cases of the Omicron variant.

On the other hand, Pakistan logged 8,183 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.