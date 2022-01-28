Senior journalist Hafiz Sanaullah passes away

PESHAWAR: Senior journalist and former Chairman of Journalism Department Peshawar University, Hafiz Sanaullah passes away after protracted illness here on Friday.

Hafiz Sanaullah was the founder of Journalism Department and also worked in newspapers including Pakistan Times as Bureau Chief Peshawar, Khyber Mail and Morning Star.

His students are serving in various newspapers of the country and different and private and public sector institutions.

His funeral prayers would be offered in Askar II Bara Road Peshawar Saddar.