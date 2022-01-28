UAE’S No.1 real estate hosted realtors meet & greet event at H&S Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: H&S-No.1 Real Estate in UAE, Now in Pakistan organized its auspicious Meet and Greet event at H&S Islamabad office on 25.01.2022. The grand event was attended by more than 400 guests, including Real Estate Consultants, agents, brokers, marketing company owners, investors, and clients.

This event was graced by the presence of Mr. Muhammad Ahsan Malik, Vice President Realtors Federation Punjab, Sardar Tanveer Executive Committee Member Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Mr. Farooq Qazi, Owner Motorway City & Director Q Marketing.

The event was organized to showcase H&S Biggest Projects in Pakistan exclusively H&S Hotels in Lahore, Autograph in Lahore, ARY Laguna Gujranwala and Karachi, H&S Suites at Emirates Resort in Islamabad and many more. H&S Real Estate as the Only Middle East Exclusive Master Agency for ARY Laguna-DHA Gujranwala also shared many investment opportunities for investors.

Discussing the potential collaborations, Mr. Nasir Aslam, Branch Manager and Sales head , explained how the vision of Emad Haq (Vice-Chairman Haqsons Group), Saad Haq ( Group CEO -Haqsons Group), and Fahad Haq (CEO-H&S Real Estate), helped in attaining and retaining unparalleled customer satisfaction, loyalty, and trust.

This was a futuristic occasion heightening the importance and fruitfulness of future endeavors and collaborations. Numerous opportunities were tabled and discussed.

Here are some pictures from the event: