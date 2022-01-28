PKR remains flat at 176.98 against USD

Pakistani rupee remained flat against the US dollar on Thursday after falling for three straight days.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs176.98 in the interbank market and closed at the same rate i.e. Rs176.98. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 13 paisas during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 176.98 and low offer of 176.85. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 178/179 per dollar.

Overall Pakistan rupee shed 74 paisas against the US dollar during the last four days, while it has depreciated by 47 paisas during the current year 2022. The local unit has depreciated by Rs19.55 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22.