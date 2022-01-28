Output of LCVs increases 68.66pc in 5 months

The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed a 68.66 percent increase during the first five months of the financial year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of the last fiscal year.

As many as 11,734 LCVs were manufactured during July-November (2021-22) as compared to the production of 6,957 LCVs during July-November (2020-21), showing an increase of 68.66 percent, according to official data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of trucks also rose from 1,326 units to 2,355 units, showing an increase of 77.60 percent while the production of tractors increased by 15.72 percent, going up from 19,041 units to 22,034 units. The production of jeeps and cars increased to 90,937 units during the period under review from 53,779 units during last year.