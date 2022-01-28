Industry suffers ‘enormous losses’ because of no gas for 66 days

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), sharply denounced the government’s indecision, which has resulted in supply volatility in Pakistan’s international trade. Major financial and production losses, stagnant export orders, massive layoffs anticipated, unrest, and uncertainty dominate; the world community and diplomatic circles in Pakistan are keenly monitoring this deteriorating situation to inform their import interests from Pakistan.

Karachi’s industries are appalled at the government’s lack of response. The industries have suffered enormous financial and production losses over the last 66 days because of the lack of gas. When an industry in Karachi is unable to operate, national exports, revenue to the national exchequer, and foreign exchange inflow would all suffer precipitous declines, on which the Government appears to be completely oblivious.

Additionally, he stated that the government’s boasts of being business- and export-friendly appear to be just rhetoric. It appears no one in the Government is cognizant of the situation or cared to care about or act on the repeated calls of Karachi’s industries to rescue them, support industrial activity, and safeguard exports, which is exceedingly inconvenient and regrettable.

Additionally, the President stated that the industries’ tireless and priceless efforts, as well as their fresh investment in further industrialisation, will be undermined. Why should industries suffer and pay for the crimes of the Government’s ill-planned policies that have resulted in the ongoing gas crises?

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, encouraged Pakistan’s Prime Minister to take urgent awareness of the problem and act to rectify the current scenario facing the industry in Karachi, where there has been no gas for 66 days, and to protect industry investment. Additionally, he pleaded with the Prime Minister to avert the situation’s deteriorating image in the global trade market. The worse situation may result in widespread unrest and uncertainty because of the closure of industries in Karachi, mass layoffs, and a precipitous decrease in the national exchequer’s revenue.