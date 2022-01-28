NA standing committee pinpoints issues in NBP

National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Thursday reviewed the performance of the National Bank of Pakistan, discussed the issues and assured all possible support and facilitation to make the national financial institution the best and fast-growing bank in the country. The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the bank and emphasized more corrective steps on administrative and financing sides; especially for financial inclusion in rural and remote areas of the country. Headed by MNA Faizullah, NA standing committee members included Abdul Wasay, Chaudhry Khalid Javed, Dr Nafisa Shah, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Faheem Khan and Jamil Ahmed Khan. The chairman formed a sub-committee to look into the issues/queries raised by the standing committee members, and the discrepancies surfaced in the bank’s lending and administrative matters. It will submit its detailed report to the main NA standing committee at the earliest for its recommendations to the concerned government authorities through the National Assembly.













