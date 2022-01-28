Shipping activity at Port Qasim

A chemicals carrier ‘Amagi Galaxy’ arrived at Port Qasim on Wednesday, and berthed at Engro Vopak Terminal. Meanwhile, four more ships, APL Florida, Maersk Nile, Northern Javelin and GC Berly carrying containers and palm oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Maersk Kensington, Caroline, Gas Athena and Amagi Galaxy left the port on Thursday morning. A cargo volume of 69,880 tonnes, comprising 34,049 tonnes imports cargo and 35,831 tonnes exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,248 containers (312 TEUs imports and 1,936 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours. There are 15 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships APL Florida, Maersk Nile, Northern Javelin and Golden Lotus and another ship Al-Rayyan carrying containers, palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal on Thursday, while two more container ships, Swansea and CMA CGM Jamaica are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.













