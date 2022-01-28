Government committed to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed the government’s commitment to rid the country of terrorism.

“We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism,” he said in a tweet, as a terrorist incident on Thursday took lives of 10 soldiers in Balochistan’s Kech area.

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty.

“Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists. I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

It added that three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the ISPR statement said.