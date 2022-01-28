Meet 9-year old youngest billionaire who owns a mansion and private jet

An adorable 9-year-old boy who travels the world in a private jet and has several mansions to his name is believed to be the world’s youngest billionaire.

The son of multimillionaire Nigerian internet celebrity Ismailia Mustapha, Muhammed Awal Mustapha, formally known as Mompha Junior is living the Richie Rich life at the age of nine years.

While Mustapha senior has a following of over 1,100,000 on Instagram, his son has already reached an impressive 26k follower base with only nine posts.

In the Instagram posts, the kid can be seen donning stylish clothes while standing next to his supercars and can be seen having meal inside a private jet in another photo he shared. According to a report by The Sun, Mustapha senior bought the first mansion for his son on his sixth birthday in 2018. But all is not sunshine, roses, and cars for the family. The report adds that internet celebrity has been facing criminal charges after being accused of laundering more than £10 million. He was even remanded in custody while awaiting trial but was released on bail for a hefty sum of money.