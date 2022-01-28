FMs of Pakistan, Cote d’Ivoire discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called his counterpart in Abidjan Kandia Kamissoko Camara here on Thursday and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Identifying mutual trust as an anchor of their fraternal ties, the two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and appreciated traditional coordination of positions and support for each other’s candidatures at international fora.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the high importance accorded by Pakistan to ties with Cote d’Ivoire and lauded its positive and substantive contributions to regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, AU, OIC, and ECOWAS.

Highlighting common aspirations as well as the convergence of views on international issues with Cote d’Ivoire, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its peace and prosperity including through contributions to UN Peacekeeping Mission during 2004-17.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s ‘Engage Africa’ policy to further deepen political, trade, and diplomatic ties with the Continent and its emphasis on Cote d’Ivoire among the countries where Pakistan is establishing its new diplomatic missions in Africa.

The two foreign ministers welcomed the appointment of Pakistan’s first Ambassador to Cote d’ Ivoire, expected to arrive in Abidjan shortly.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed their desire for welcoming each other in Abidjan and Islamabad, within mutually convenient timeframes, to take forward the process of further consolidation and expansion of bilateral relations.