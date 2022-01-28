Bobby Deol reacts to Pakistani super-fan’s special birthday wish

Bollywood star Bobby Deol on Tuesday surprised a Pakistani super-fan on Twitter by replying to her special early birthday wish for him!

Twitter user Manal Faheem Khan turned to Twitter on January 25 in an effort to get Bobby’s attention with a picture of herself holding a birthday cake with his face on it. “Twitter, I require your help,” she started her plea, going on to explain, “It’s Bobby Deol’s birthday on 27th Jan and I celebrate it every year.”

“This year, I wish to hear from the man himself so that he knows that a random girl in Pakistan marks her calendar on the 27th of Jan ever year,” Manal added.

Much to her surprise, it took no more than a few hours for her post to get noticed by the man himself!

“Thank you so much for your love and always being there for me… ever so grateful,” Bobby tweeted in response, adding, “Wishing you the best in life… God bless you!” Manal’s post has, of course, since gone viral on desi Twitter and currently boasts more than 3,400 likes with hundreds of people reacting to Bobby and Manal’s heart-warming interaction.