Sheheryar Munawar shares BTS from ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ says fasting on set helped

As consumers, we watch the final versions of films in which everything appears so effortlessly put together but it’s the behind the scene moments that are reflective of how much work goes into crafting a perfect scene – well, work and fun. Sheheryar Munawar shared some “crazy BTS” from the sets of Khel Khel Mein and explained he was fasting, which resulted in him indulging in some “method acting.”

Munawar posted photos and videos of himself in the get-up of a “prisoner of war” and said, “Found some fun BTS stuff on my phone from when I was on the sets of Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Meerza ‘s Khel Khel Mein.” He wrote that he remembers he was fasting during the shoot and “the lack of food and the role itself allowed for some method acting. I indulged and hence the crazy BTS stuff. Thought I would share it with all of you.”

“The sound on one of the videos has been switched off for obvious reasons,” the Parey Hut Love actor said, talking about a video where he is gesticulating wildly at the camera and possibly swearing.

Providing a backstory for the video where he’s washing up directly from a tanker, he said it was “the pack up call for the prisoner of war camp sequence after I had crawled through yards and yards of what they said was only mud.”

Khel Khel Mein revolves around “the air of mistrust” between Pakistan and Bangladesh after the fall of Dhaka in 1971. It sees a group of college students explore the subject and its history through a play. Director Qureshi told Images earlier that while a lot has been done on India-Pakistan in movies and television dramas, we don’t see much about Bangladesh. “It seems like a no-go area,” he said. The 1971 war is a tricky subject because it is understood through more than one narrative. What is the fall of Dhaka for many in Pakistan is considered independence for those in Bangladesh.

The movie, however, is not meant to trigger controversies or disputes. It is mainly meant to convey a message of peace and harmony between the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh as well as the intention to “move forward” together. There were a lot of expectations for the film, and critics predicted it might just be the right film for Pakistani cinemas to make a grand comeback with. The film was also promoted by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Faisal Javed Khan who attended the premiere. Munawar is currently acting as Major Usama in Sinf-e-Aahan, a drama about women in the army. We certainly hope she shares some BTS moments from the sets as well!