Minal Khan, Ahsan Ikram, Amal’s recent car ride is a reminder why road safety is important

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are back on the road and most definitely not paying heed to what Shaniera Akram had called them out for last year. After they were scolded for not following road safety protocols before, followers of the two actors expected more but it seems all the criticism went over their heads.

This time, Ikram and Khan took their niece, Amal out on a drive where she sat on Ikram’s lap and kept honking at everyone on the road.

Many Instagram users have called the couple “irresponsible” both for their actions and for laughing when it’s not funny. One user wrote, “Road safety and seat belts are so important. This is such crass and irresponsible behaviour from so-called influencers. If it were somewhere else, these two would be facing hefty fines. They should put the kid in the back, strapped in a car seat.”

Another wrote that everything “about this video is wrong/annoying. Firstly, the kid in the lap while driving and secondly the constant horns that may distract other drivers too. You want to have fun go to a restaurant or park, roads are not for fun!” Others simply called it “nonsense” and pointed out how dangerous it is to drive the way Ikram and Khan did. Last July, activist Shaniera Akram had called them out for not focusing on the road while during monsoon season. The couple had posted a video of Ikram recording Khan in the car while driving. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt either.

“Come on guys, you’re famous, and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little bit more responsible? Put your seat-belt on and eyes on the road! I’m sorry to say but that won’t be as cute if she’s singing it in the hospital,” she wrote. Placing a child on the driver’s lap is a common practice in Pakistan but it’s very, very unsafe.