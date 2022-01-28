Waheed Baloch leads first day of 48th Pakistan Open Golf

KARACHI: The first round of the UMA 48th Pakistan Open Golf Championship was held at Karachi Golf Club here on Thursday. In the combined category of professionals and amateurs, Waheed Baloch emerged as the leader with five under par on after conclusion of first round. Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal and Sajjad Khan along with Ansar Mehmood were behind the leader with joint score of four under par. Waheed Baloch recently claimed title of the 11th Rashid D Habib Golf Tournament. A total 109 professionals and amateurs participated took part in the first round. An interesting aspect of the championship is that the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has selected top ranked amateurs to play and compete with top ranked professionals of the country from the same tee thus providing a chance to top amateurs to compete with professionals. Tournament Director Col Zahid Iqbal said: “The PGF aims to train amateurs for competing in international tournaments. This decision will improve the quality of game in amateur category as in the past some amateurs have also won Pakistan Open.” The 48th Pakistan Open Golf Championship total prize money of PKR 10 million, with return Dubai ticket for hole-in-one. The championship will be played over 72 holes of stroke play (18 holes each day).













